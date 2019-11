Erick GryttenholmFeb 22, 1946 - Nov 12, 2019Byron, Georgia- Erick Gryttenholm, 73, passed away on November 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at the funeral home.Mr Gryttenholm was born on February 22, 1946 in Wisconsin to the late Conrad Gryttenholm and the late Margaret Gryttenholm. . He was a retired veteran from The United States Air Force . Mr. Gryttenholm also was a retired pastor and a people person. He loved everyone and was there for anyone when they needed him. Mr. Gryttenholm was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He adored his family and will be missed by all that knew him.Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Kathy Gryttenholm; daughter, Bobbie Marie Webster (Daniel) of TX; 18 grandchildren; sisters, Irene of IA and Eleanor Every of WI; brother, Gene Gryttenholm of WI; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory has charge of arrangements.