Erie Gee McDaniel Mobley
1929 - 2020
Macon, GA- Erie Gee McDaniel Mobley, age 90, of Rogers died Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 6, 1929 in Fitzgerald, Georgia the daughter of Eula Lee Evans and Henry Grady McDaniel.
She was a graduate of Mercer University in Macon and retired from St. Joseph's Catholic School. She lived in Macon, Georgia for 40+ years before moving to Rogers, Arkansas in 2011 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Walter E. Mobley Jr. Erie is survived by: her daughter; Frances Mobley Jason, Son in Law Matthew Jason and three grandchildren John Jason (19), Chloe Jason (17) and Mary Frances Jason (14); all of Rogers.
A celebration of life will be: at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Macon Georgia on Tuesday, June 2 at 10:00 a.m.
Please send memorial donations to St. Joseph's Church in Macon, Georgia Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home.
Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com


View the online memorial for Erie Gee McDaniel Mobley


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
