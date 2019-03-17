Erika Veit Rogers
|
October 18, 1927 - March 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Erika Rogers, 91, entered into rest on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Erika was born on October 18, 1927 in Berlin, Germany to the late L. and Agnes Veit. Erika was a seamstress during WWII. She was the former owner of the House of Flowers and taught flower arranging classes at Houston Vocational School. Erika lived most of her life in Warner Robins and enjoyed spending time knitting and sewing.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Norris Chalker, Jr., second husband, Benjamin Rogers and son, Brian Chalker.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Michael Rogers of Anderson, South Carolina, Kenneth Chalker, III of Macon and Marian Boyd of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Ryan Boyd, Erika Boyd, Emily Collins, Brandon Rogers (Pricilla), Jordon Rogers (Katie) and Jamieson Rogers.
At the family's request, the services will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Rogers' arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2019