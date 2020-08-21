1/1
Erin (Boone) Wood
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erin (Boone) Wood
March 22, 1980 - August 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Erin (Boone) Wood, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Medical Center- Navicient Health. Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Erin was born on March 22, 1980 in Columbus, GA to Herman Wesley Boone and Carol (Rhodes) Boone. She was a graduate of Windsor Academy, where she was a state champion softball pitcher. Erin had a servant's heart and always put others before herself. She was a selfless, strong and giving woman. Erin was faithful to missions in Kenya, by sending supplies and other essentials for children in need. She enjoyed shopping and decorating in her spare time. Erin loved her animals and her family more than anything.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Blaine Wood; parents, Herman "Wes" Boone and Carol Boone of Macon; sister: Blair Boone Melton (Brandon) of Warner Robins; nephew: Brody Melton; niece: Stella Melton; maternal grandmother: Virginia Rhodes of Macon; cousins: Annalee Rhodes of Dallas, TX and Wesley Rhodes of Arkansas and many other extended family and friends.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Erin (Boone) Wood



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 20, 2020
Family; I know there are no words. Praying for you all. Erin was such a sweet girl.
Ann Jones
Friend
August 20, 2020
Carol, Bubba,Blair my heart is just broken for you all. I know your pain and wish I could take it away. God be with you all and I have you in my heart and my prayers. Love you all!!
Felicia Warren
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved