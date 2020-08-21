Erin (Boone) Wood
March 22, 1980 - August 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Erin (Boone) Wood, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Medical Center- Navicient Health. Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Erin was born on March 22, 1980 in Columbus, GA to Herman Wesley Boone and Carol (Rhodes) Boone. She was a graduate of Windsor Academy, where she was a state champion softball pitcher. Erin had a servant's heart and always put others before herself. She was a selfless, strong and giving woman. Erin was faithful to missions in Kenya, by sending supplies and other essentials for children in need. She enjoyed shopping and decorating in her spare time. Erin loved her animals and her family more than anything.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Blaine Wood; parents, Herman "Wes" Boone and Carol Boone of Macon; sister: Blair Boone Melton (Brandon) of Warner Robins; nephew: Brody Melton; niece: Stella Melton; maternal grandmother: Virginia Rhodes of Macon; cousins: Annalee Rhodes of Dallas, TX and Wesley Rhodes of Arkansas and many other extended family and friends.
www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com
