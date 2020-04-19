Erma Deloris Harmon Epps
07/24/1953 - 04/13/2020
Byron, GA-
Erma Deloris Harmon Epps, 66, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Born in Thomaston to the late Louis Myers Harmon and Evelyn Louise Bell Harmon, Mrs. Epps worked for over forty years as a retail manager. She lived her life for the Lord, and loved all of her animals.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla Louise Bridges Pace (Jennifer Leigh Pace) of Warner Robins; grandson, Alexander Bridges of Byron; great granddaughter, Alice Grace Bridges; sister, Helen Harmon Harvey of Byron; brother, Billy Harmon (Cathy); and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other family members. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Deloris Bridges.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020