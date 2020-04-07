Ernest Albert Loyd
August 24, 1940 - April 5, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Ernest Albert Loyd, 79, of Macon, Georgia passed away April 5, 2020. Due to the current gathering restrictions of COVID-19, a private graveside service for family only will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Loyd was the son of the late Albert and Jessie Loyd. Mr. Loyd was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Loyd retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Pairs and Spares Square Dancing Club. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Loyd and sisters, Susan Turner (Harold) and Betty Lord. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emily Ann Harrell Loyd and son, Keith Loyd.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2020