Ernest Arrington Jr.
1936 - 2020
Ernest Arrington, Jr.
November 7, 1936 - September 14, 2020
Beech Island, SC- Mr. Ernest Arrington, Jr., 83, of Beech Island, SC, husband of the late Diane Smith Wheat Arrington, entered into rest in the comfort of his home on Monday, September 14, 2020.
A native of Treutlen County, GA, he relocated to the North Augusta, SC, area in 1967 and spent twenty-seven years with the United Merchants and Manufacturing Management Team. Most recently he owned and operated Polymer Synthetics Incorporated of Augusta, GA.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Nick Arrington, Soperton, GA; daughter, the late Melina Arrington, step-children and their spouses, Renae and Richie Enlow, North Augusta, GA, Travis Wheat, Warrenville, SC, Jeff and Kim Wheat, Graniteville, SC and Mike Wheat, Warrenville, SC; siblings and their spouses, Richard and Margie Arrington, Ashburn, GA, Billy and Sherri Arrington, Cleveland, GA, Nell and Stevie Meeks, Soperton, GA, Catherine and Jerry Rogers, Soperton, GA and Helen and Bill Lombard, Greensboro, GA; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, a private family memorial service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 1322 Ellis St. Augusta, GA 30901.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.


View the online memorial for Ernest Arrington, Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
