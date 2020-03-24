Ernest C. "Mac" McAllister
03/07/1928 - 03/21/2020
Byron, GA- Ernest C. "Mac" McAllister, 92, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private family service with military honors will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Tidwell officiating.
Born in Blue Ridge, Georgia, to the late Ralph and Anna McAllister, Mr. McAllister served 22 years in the United States Air Force, serving in the occupation force in Japan at the close of WWII and retired from Robins Air Force Base after 20 years of employment. He was a devoted Christian that loved God, prayed about everything, and attended Lighthouse Community Church. He enjoyed caring for all sorts of animals, especially his dogs, and working in his yard and garden.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Louise Folds McAllister; their children, Carla Herbert (Warren) of Cochran, Michael McAllister of Forsyth, and Lisa Mitchell (Jay) of Lewisville, NC; grandchildren, April Herbert, Benjamin Herbert, Ethan Mitchell (Kaelyn), and Sarah Mitchell; a sister, Dot Meeks of Marietta; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members; and his beloved dogs. He is preceded in death by a son, Stephen, grandsons, Ivan Herbert and Samuel Herbert, two brothers and three sisters.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2020