Ernest Davis
November 28, 1941 - March 10, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Ernest Davis. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Beulahland Bible Church located at 2368 Gunn Road, Byron, GA. 31008. Interment Services will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 1209 Candlwyck Drive Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ernest Davis
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020