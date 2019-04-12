Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ernest Elmer Jackson

August 21, 1930 - April 9, 2019

Ernest Elmer JacksonAugust 21, 1930 - April 9, 2019Forsyth, GA- Ernest Elmer Jackson, age 88, died peacefully at home on 9 April 2019. He was born in Rochelle, Wilcox County, Georgia, on 21 August 1930, sixth of the six sons of William Joseph and Suzanna Eliza (Sudie) DuBose Jackson.After graduation from Rochelle High School in 1950, Ernest joined the United States Navy . He served two tours in the Sea of Japan during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier Bon Homme Richard. During this time he married Willie Maude Britt of Rochelle. Honorably discharged after five years, he returned to Rochelle, where he worked at Robins AFB and started his appliance repair business. In 1956 Ernest joined the United States Air Force , serving in SAC (Strategic Air Command). After 16 years, he retired in 1972 from Barksdale AFB at Bossier City, LA. He returned to Rochelle and in 1975 began teaching Automotives and Small Engines at Wilcox County High School, earning vocational teaching credentials through Georgia Southern University.Throughout his life, Ernest Jackson was involved in community service. At age 19, he was among the crew who dug a basement under First Baptist Church Rochelle. Ernest was raised a Master Mason in 1970 in Bossier City, Louisiana. After retirement, he affiliated with Rochelle Lodge No. 190 where he twice served as Master of the Lodge.In 1987, Ernest married Priscilla Grant Doster of Monroe County, Georgia, and moved to Forsyth. He was a substitute bus driver during the first few years in Forsyth as he built his Jackson Service Company business locally. Ernest operated Emerald J Farms with Priscilla.In Forsyth, Ernest joined Strict Observance Lodge No. 18 and twice was Master of this lodge. He was a Scottish Rite Mason, member of Al Sihah Temple, A.A.O.N.M.S., and Past President of the Middle George Shrine Club. He served as Captain of the Harley Davidson Parade Unit at Al Sihah. He was a member and Past Patron in the Order of the Eastern Star.Ernest served as President of the Forsyth Lions Club, as a member and on the Board of the Mid-Georgia Cattlemen's Association, member and former Chair of the Monroe County Cattlemen's Association, member of the Monroe County Saddle Club, and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. For 28 years Ernest was a member of Forsyth First Baptist Church where he twice served on construction mission teams. He was a member of FBC Prime Time Sunday School Class. Since 2015 Ernest had been an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church.Ernest proposed the Monroe County Veterans Memorial after being inspired by a similar memorial in his home county. He served as Co-Chairman of the MCVM Committee since its inception. The military service of more than 750 Monroe Countians has been recognized as part of the Memorial.Ernest was named "Mason of the Year" by Strict Observance Lodge No.18, was presented the UDC Judah P. Benjamin Award by Cabaniss Chapter 415, and was named "Veteran of the Year" by Shiloh Baptist Church. In 2017, he received the NSDAR Medal of Honor, having been nominated by the Lt. James Monroe Chapter for his work with the Monroe County Veterans Memorial and his many years of community service.In addition to his parents, Ernest was predeceased by his five brothers: Willie Joe, Jr., Ralph Evander, James Randolph, Julius Moncrief, and Walter DuBose.Ernest is survived by his wife of nearly 32 years, Priscilla Grant Doster, and five children: David Jackson, Sharon Jackson King, Jim Jackson (Terri), Amanda Doster Parks (Keith), and Katherine Doster Fletcher (Will). Ernest was the beloved "Papa" to 18 grandchildren: Dylan Jackson, Tripp Wilson, Richard Dunagan (Kelly), Danny Dunagan (Amanda), Chris Dunagan (Rachel), Kristy King, Holly King Davis (Brandon), Amanda Jackson, Melissa Jackson Singletary (Derek), Sara Jackson Rountree (Wesley), Trent Jackson (Taylor), Caleb Jackson, Tia Chastain, Liam Parks, Carter Fletcher, Larkin Fletcher, Emerson Fletcher, and Willow Kate Fletcher; and 12 great-grandchildren: Jackson, Joseph, Hayden, Owen, and Lane Dunagan; Sailor Burnham; Davis Snead; Madison, Emma, and Zoe Jackson; and James Wesley and Nova Ruth Rountree.He is also survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Jackson of Rochelle and Leigh Grant of Forsyth, four nieces: Deborah Jackson McDonald, Jessica Grant, Natalie Grant Estes (Aaron), and Amelia Grant White (Patrick); and five nephews Rickey Jackson (Karen), Kenny Jackson, Bruce Jackson (Kathy), Barrett Grant (Beth), and Michael Grant (Sara); and one first cousin, Winola Claville.Visitation will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church from 5:00 to 8:00 on Friday, April 12. A celebration of Ernest's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in Ernest's hometown from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on April 13 at Frazier and Sons Funeral Home, Rochelle, Georgia, with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at First Baptist Church of Rochelle. Burial with a Masonic service and military honors will follow in Morningside Cemetery, Rochelle, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , % Al Sihah Temple, 222 Mecca Drive, Macon, GA 31206 or to the , P. O. Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.Monroe County Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements in Forsyth. Frazier and Son will have charge of arrangements in Rochelle.

86 W. Main St.

Forsyth , GA 31029

