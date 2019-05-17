Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Ezra Kent. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Ezra Kent

September 9, 1924 - May 15, 2019

Macon, GA- Ernest Ezra Kent passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 15, 2019.

He is remembered fondly by his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Wilson Kent – the love of his life; his brother George Kent of Concord, NC; his sister Maxine Kent of Pensacola, FL; his daughters, Rosann Kent of Dahlonega and Joy Kent of Fernandina Beach, FL; his grandchildren Laura Prince (Jeff Sager) of Pendergrass, Art Prince (Candace Fielder) and Joseph Prince (Michelle Dunkin) of Macon; his great grandchildren Ian Byers, Lillian and Madison Prince along with many close friends and neighbors.

Born in September 9, 1924 to his farming parents Arthur and Fannie Kent, he was a lifelong resident of Georgia starting his life in Maysville to the north to a retired CCC camp near Bainbridge in the south and ultimately settling in the center of the state in the 1940's.

Ezra retired from Armstrong World Industries after a long and successful career. He was known by his friends and co-workers to have pressed the first dollar that he ever earned.

Daddy loved to camp, hunt, fish, and ride the rapids in Bryson City, NC. His favorite things were John Deere tractors, NASCAR racing, rock hunting, the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo and animals of any kind. He loved pinto beans, fried potatoes with cornbread and HOMEMADE banana pudding. But you couldn't find a mushroom anywhere that he would eat.

It didn't matter if you were 3 or 93 years old, Papa had a story to entertain you.

Ezra measured time by the cars he owned and he never met a small appliance he couldn't fix. He enjoyed his simple life, the sameness of it. He was naturally frugal, a great provider.

We will all miss him.

A private, family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated and welcomed.

