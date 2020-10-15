1/1
Ernest Hamilton Harris
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Hamilton Harris
February 28, 1956 - October 11, 2020
Kathleen, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of MSGT (Retired USAF) Ernest Hamilton Harris. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Interment Services will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Bishop Harvey B. Bee will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Michele Harris; loving daughter, Ernita Burrows and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ernest Hamilton Harris



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved