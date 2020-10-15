Ernest Hamilton HarrisFebruary 28, 1956 - October 11, 2020Kathleen, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of MSGT (Retired USAF) Ernest Hamilton Harris. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Interment Services will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Bishop Harvey B. Bee will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Michele Harris; loving daughter, Ernita Burrows and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.