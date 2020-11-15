Ernest Jackson
November 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Ernest Jackson will be held 11 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Jackson, 57, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
Survivors includes his sister, Helen Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2020.