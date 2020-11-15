Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernest Jackson

November 9, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Ernest Jackson will be held 11 AM Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Jackson, 57, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Survivors includes his sister, Helen Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements





