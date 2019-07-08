Ernest Leon DuBose, Jr. "Buddy"
June 18, 1933 - July 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Ernest Leon DuBose, Jr. "Buddy", 86, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Private graveside services will be held in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, 31201.
Buddy was born in Macon to the late Ernest Leon DuBose, Sr. and Martha Hoover DuBose. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Gaines DuBose; sister, Dorothy King; and brother, Jimmy DuBose. Buddy was an Industrial Electrician and served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the IBEW and the Masonic Lodge. Buddy was an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his children, Donna Jo Ann Pierce (Stanley) and Ernest Leon DuBose, III (Melanie); grandchildren, Justin Pierce (Ashley), Joanna Mendel (Dustin), Brad DuBose (Jessica), Tiffany Ann Carter and Tyler Evan DuBose; six great grandchildren; and siblings, Harvey DuBose, Margaret Monroe and Tommy DuBose.
Published in The Telegraph on July 8, 2019