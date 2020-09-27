1/1
Ernest Merriweather
1950 - 2020
Ernest Merriweather
September 30, 1950 - September 23, 2020
Atlanta, GA- Ernest Herman Merriweather Jr.
Ernest was born September 30, 1950 in Bibb County, Macon Georgia to the parentage of Ernest and Alice Merriweather Sr. Ernest succumbed to prostate cancer on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospice in Atlanta, Ga.
Ernest had an identical twin sibling, Allen Lerome Merriweather. The twins shared a very close bond and lived together in the latter years until Ernest became ill and Allen developed Alzheimer's.
Ernest was educated at M. M. Burdell elementary, Peter G. Appling High in Macon Georgia and a graduate of Savannah State University in Savannah Georgia with a degree in Art.
As a professional artist he worked for The Ivan Allen and later as lead graphic artist for Coca- Cola Atlanta division. He joined the military and held the position of Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
He leaves to mourn his siblings, Allen Lerome Merriweather, Daphne Renee Merriweather Copeland and Veronica Shiree Merriweather. 2 nephews Ahmad Rashad Copeland and Dominique Udell Copeland. 2 great nephews; Terrance Skeen and William Dean and 1 great niece Destiny Michelle Copeland. Also a very devoted cousin Mr. Gerald Merriweather.
Homecoming Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point Street, East Point, Georgia 30344. All COVID-19 mandates (social distancing / masks) will be observed. Interment South-View Cemetery


View the online memorial for Ernest Merriweather


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Service
11:00 AM
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - East Point
Funeral services provided by
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - East Point
2968 E Point St
East Point, GA 30344
(770) 306-1496
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 26, 2020
Wonder first cousin on the Grant side of family. His mom Alice Grant Merriweather. He will be missed...
Brenda(Bunny)
Family
