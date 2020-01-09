Ernest O. Wiggins
October 5,1964 - January 5, 2020
Macon, Ga- Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, January 10, 2020 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He is the son of Ernest and Christine Wiggins; children, Jasmine, Gabrille, Kierra, and Dante; sisters, Angela (Larry) Emery, Chaunicey (Terrell) Glover, and Aljeana Howard; one brother, Kenneth (Stephanie) Williams and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-7 PM tonight at Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020