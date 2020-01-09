Ernest O. Wiggins (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My Prayers are with the Wiggins Family. May God continue to..."
    - Betty Morris-Johnson
  •  
    - Cathy Carswell
  • "My condolences to the family. Ernest was a wonderful man..."
    - Cathy Carswell
  • "My deepest condolences to the Wiggins family. Ernest will..."
    - Sy Wakatama
  • "Christine and Ernest Sr, I am so sorry to hear of your son..."
    - Carol Spain
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Macon, Ga- Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, January 10, 2020 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He is the son of Ernest and Christine Wiggins; children, Jasmine, Gabrille, Kierra, and Dante; sisters, Angela (Larry) Emery, Chaunicey (Terrell) Glover, and Aljeana Howard; one brother, Kenneth (Stephanie) Williams and two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-7 PM tonight at Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.


