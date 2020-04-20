Ernest W. Jenkins, Jr.
Dec. 18, 1948 - April 17, 2020
Hawkinsville, GA- Ernest Willard Jenkins, Jr. age 71 of Hawkinsville, Georgia died on April 17, 2020 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held at Pulaski-Bleckley Memorial Gardens in Bleckley County on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2p.m. with Dennis Lewis and Johnathan Rogers officiating.
Mr. Jenkins was born on December 18, 1948 in Houston County to the late Ernest and Mary Jenkins, Sr. He was a 1967 graduate of Hawkinsville High School. Ernest worked at Opelika Mills and retired from Blue Bird Bus Company in Fort Valley, Georgia. He was a member of the Cary Hunting Club and a member of the National Rifle Association.
Those left to forever cherish his memory include his daughter, Julie Jenkins of Hawkinsville, Georgia; brother, Andrew Jenkins of Hawkinsville, Georgia; sisters, Dorothy Smith, Virginia (Clark) Maloy and Barbara Semilar; grandchildren, Katie (Luke) Burkes and Destiny Faulk. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Clark Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2020