Ernestine "Tina" Smith
Macon, Georgia- Ernestine "Tina" Smith age 73, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Services for Tina will be private.
Tina was born in Mayodan, N.C. on January 20, 1947 to Ernest Lee Smith and Frances Thelma Farmer Smith. Tina, her parents and brother Roger and moved to Milledgeville in 1957. She was a very talented Drummer and later moved to Tennessee to played with Hank Williams, Jr's wife, Audrey Williams Band, for many years. She later returned to Milledgeville and worked as a Dispatcher with Georgia College & State University. She later moved to Macon and where she was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in Death by her brother Roger Smith. Tina loved God and Southern Gospel Music.
Survivors include her beloved friend and sister in Christ for over 24 years, Shelia Moore of Macon, her sister-in-law Sally Smith, her nephew Doyle Smith (Renee), and her niece Terri Cliff (George) all of Milledgeville, great nephew and nieces, Ray Bonner (Amy), Elizabeth Smith, Stone Cliff, Chelsea Garner (David) and Chasity Cliff, great great-nieces and nephew, Angelina, Alyssa and Eli, special friends Rollin and Victoria Middlebrooks. Tina was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Tina Smith.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ernestine "Tina" Smith
Macon, Georgia- Ernestine "Tina" Smith age 73, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Services for Tina will be private.
Tina was born in Mayodan, N.C. on January 20, 1947 to Ernest Lee Smith and Frances Thelma Farmer Smith. Tina, her parents and brother Roger and moved to Milledgeville in 1957. She was a very talented Drummer and later moved to Tennessee to played with Hank Williams, Jr's wife, Audrey Williams Band, for many years. She later returned to Milledgeville and worked as a Dispatcher with Georgia College & State University. She later moved to Macon and where she was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in Death by her brother Roger Smith. Tina loved God and Southern Gospel Music.
Survivors include her beloved friend and sister in Christ for over 24 years, Shelia Moore of Macon, her sister-in-law Sally Smith, her nephew Doyle Smith (Renee), and her niece Terri Cliff (George) all of Milledgeville, great nephew and nieces, Ray Bonner (Amy), Elizabeth Smith, Stone Cliff, Chelsea Garner (David) and Chasity Cliff, great great-nieces and nephew, Angelina, Alyssa and Eli, special friends Rollin and Victoria Middlebrooks. Tina was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Tina Smith.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ernestine "Tina" Smith
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.