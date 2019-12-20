Ernestine Warren Benton
07/07/1942 - 12/14/2019
Imlay City, MI- Ernestine Warren Benton, 77, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, after an extended illness. Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation at 10:00 AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM followed by burial in Open Bible Tabernacle Church Cemetery in Lizella. Rev. Charles Carter will officiate.
Born in Roberta to the late Ernest Edward Corley and Lucy Rowell Corley, Mrs. Benton was the widow of the late Jesse L. "Sonny" Benton Jr. She had been a motel manager at several locations and former owner and operator of a tire recycling business.
Survivors include her children, Darrel Warren (Pam) of Musella, Susan Davis (Ronnie) of Imlay City, Michigan, Treva Hansen (Paul) of Musella, Jack Cummings of Byron, and Ernest Cummings (Donna) of Eden, NC; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; step children, Alice Bruce of Lakeland, Florida, Sandy Ybarra of Pontiac, Michigan, Brenda Moore of Newnan, and Michelle Benton of Macon; and brothers, Lawrence Jackson of Roberta, and John Allen Corley (Margaret). She is preceded in death by her sons, Jesse Benton III and Jesse Dale Benton.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019