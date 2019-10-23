Erskine Turner Sr. (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erskine Turner Sr..
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Erskine Turner, Sr.
November 3, 1948 - October 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mr. Erskine Turner, Sr. will be 11:00AM, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Macon Memorial Park and Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. Repast will be at Pentecostal Temple Fellowship Hall, 928 Anthony Road, Macon, GA.
Mr. Turner, 70, passed away peacefully October 20, 2019.
Erskine was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a son. He is survived by a very devoted wife, Shirley Ann Turner; children: Angeleck Antonia Scott, William Allen Scott, Bentrice Bernard Turner, Alma Marie Turner, and Erskine (Maude)Turner, Jr.; and other relatives. Please contact the family at 3407 Hollingsworth Road, Macon, GA. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon


View the online memorial for Erskine Turner, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details