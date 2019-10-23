Erskine Turner, Sr.
November 3, 1948 - October 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mr. Erskine Turner, Sr. will be 11:00AM, Friday, October 25, 2019, at Macon Memorial Park and Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA. Repast will be at Pentecostal Temple Fellowship Hall, 928 Anthony Road, Macon, GA.
Mr. Turner, 70, passed away peacefully October 20, 2019.
Erskine was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a son. He is survived by a very devoted wife, Shirley Ann Turner; children: Angeleck Antonia Scott, William Allen Scott, Bentrice Bernard Turner, Alma Marie Turner, and Erskine (Maude)Turner, Jr.; and other relatives. Please contact the family at 3407 Hollingsworth Road, Macon, GA. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019