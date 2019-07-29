Ervin Cromer
July 13, 1952 - July 26, 2019
Oglethorpe, Georgia- Mr. Ervin Cromer, age 67, of Oglethorpe, Georgia passed away Friday evening, July 26, 2019 at the Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.
A funeral service will be held 10 AM, Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia. Burial will follow in Little Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Ideal, Georgia.
Mr. Cromer was born on July 13, 1952 in Montezuma, Georgia to the late Everett "Red" Cromer and Pauline Shirah Cromer. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, Mickey Elmore Cromer, Arthur Lee Cromer and an infant brother, Ebbie Cromer. He was a tree surgeon with Georgia Power and owned and operated E & C Contractors. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish.
Survivors include his five children, Ervin Wayne Cromer (Sonya) of Macon, GA, John Allan Cromer (Michelle) of Oglethorpe, Georgia, Christy Marie Baswell (Adam) of Floville, Georgia, Clint Everette Cromer of Macon, Georgia and Clayton Lee Cromer of Macon, Georgia; two sisters, Earline and Sue Cromer of Alabama; a brother, Eddie Earl Cromer of Oglethorpe, Georgia; an aunt, Minerva Thompson of Oglethorpe, Georgia; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews also survive. Flowers will be accepted. Guestbook at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.com Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia is charge of funeral arrangements. (478) 472-8191
Published in The Telegraph on July 29, 2019