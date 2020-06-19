Essie B. Jones-McCraryNovember 19, 1943 - May 26, 2020Macon, GA- Essie J. McCrary passed away at home on May 26, 2020. Services will be 3:00PM, today, June 19, 2020, at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon. She is the only daughter of six children born to the union of Elder Eugene Jones, Sr. and Essie Mae Ponder Jones. She was a graduate of Ballard Hudson High School and Fort Valley State College. Essie leaves behind her only daughter, Cynthia Y. Kelly (Reginald); two loving granddaughters, Ashton Wilson and Brittany Wilson; and a host of family, close friends and former students.