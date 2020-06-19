Essie B. Jones-McCrary
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Essie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Essie B. Jones-McCrary
November 19, 1943 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Essie J. McCrary passed away at home on May 26, 2020. Services will be 3:00PM, today, June 19, 2020, at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon. She is the only daughter of six children born to the union of Elder Eugene Jones, Sr. and Essie Mae Ponder Jones. She was a graduate of Ballard Hudson High School and Fort Valley State College. Essie leaves behind her only daughter, Cynthia Y. Kelly (Reginald); two loving granddaughters, Ashton Wilson and Brittany Wilson; and a host of family, close friends and former students.


View the online memorial for Essie B. Jones-McCrary


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
03:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved