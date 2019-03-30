"Mother" Essie Bell Rancifer
June 15, 1918 - March 26, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of "Mother" Mrs. Essie Bell Rancifer . Home going services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. Evangelist Ida P. Eley will officiate. Interment services will follow at Rancifer Cemetery located at 78 South Hampton Rd Macon, GA 31217. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2019