Estella Little Ezell
1954 - 2020
Estella Little Ezell
September 8, 1954 - September 12, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Estella Little Ezell are 11:00A.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include: her husband of 44 years, Leonard Ezell; daughter, Tabatha (Keith) Wolfork; grandchildren, Sheena (Quentin) Williams, Deon (Lisa) Clark, Tony Clark and Chastity Little; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Earnestine Little, Raymond Johnson and Walter Johnson; other relatives.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Willow Lake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
