Estella Rogers
November 5, 1950 - May 27, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Kings Chapel in Perry GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home,Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.