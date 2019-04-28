Esther L. Andrews
October 10, 1928 - April 24, 2019
Macon, GA- A celebratory service for Esther L. Andrews will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Maynard Street, Macon, Rev. Richard N. Robinson, Jr., eulogist. Interment will be in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon.
Survivors: two sons, Robert (Gloria) Nelson and Walter (Linda) Hayles, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Esther L. Andrews
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2019