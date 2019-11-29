ESTON JONES
1941 - November 26, 2019
Eastman, GA- MR. JAMES ESTON JONES, age 77, of Eastman, GA, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Macon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday, November 29, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Roy Woods officiating, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was born in Laurens County and was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired painting contractor for over 20 years and co-owner and operator of the Byron Pawn Shop for 10 years. He served in United States Air Force, was a Vietnam Veteran, and was a member of the local VFW in Cedar Grove. Eston enjoyed saltwater fishing, classic cars, and spending time with his family and friends. He was son of the late Lillian Graham Jones and Horace Clifton Jones and was preceded in death by an Adopted Son, Todd Wayne Jones.
Survivors: Wife of 39 years – Mary Lou Batchelor Jones of Eastman; Daughter – Lynn Allen (David) of Jeffersonville; Step-Daughter – Maureen Van Etten of Okeechobee, FL; 2 Step-Sons – Busbee Dyer (Margaret) of Statham and Lee Dyer of Byron; 5 Grandchildren – Corey Pykles (Brian), Mary Margaret Dyer, Zack Dyer, Meagan Allen and Jesse Dyer (Brooklyn); 3 Brothers – Ernest Jones (Lorraine) of Danville, Darriel Jones (Elaine) and Milton Jones (Patricia) both of Eastman; 2 Sisters-in-Law – Joyce Griffin (Paul) and Martha Pierce; 2 Brothers-in-Law – Richard Batchelor (Margaret) and Robert Batchelor (Martha); Faithful Canine Companion – Blaze; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The family may be contacted at the Jones residence, 5407 Pine Drive, Eastman, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 10:00AM-11:00AM Friday, November 29. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to a Disabled Veterans . Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019