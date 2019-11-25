E.T. Pressley, Jr.
April 4, 1928 - November 23, 2019
Roberta, GA- Funeral services for E.T. Pressley, Jr., 91, of Roberta, will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Roberta Baptist Church with burial following in Roberta City Cemetery. Mr. Pressley passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Pruitt Health Hospice in Forsyth.
He was a veteran of the US. Navy from 1946-1948. He was employed with Armstrong Corps, Woodland Division for 39 years and after retirement he worked with Dickey Farms. He also served on the Roberta City Council for several years. He was a 50 year member of the American Legion, Post 230. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ephraim Thomas Pressley, Sr. and Ida Lou Spillers Pressley.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Winson Pressley of Roberta, GA; two sons, Ephraim Thomas Pressley, III of Roberta, GA and Justin Pressley (Teresa) of Reynolds, GA; two grandchildren, Jessica Thomas (Josh) of Smiths Station, AL and Kasey Douglas (Caleb) of Brunswick, GA; four great-grandchildren also survive.
Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2019