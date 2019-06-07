Ethel Dillard Phelps
July 10, 1924 - June 4, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Mrs. Ethel Dillard Phelps are 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Peter A.M.E. Church with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, GA. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 P.M., Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
Mrs. Ethel D. Phelps was born in Eastman, Dodge County, GA, July 10, 1924 to the late Cicero J. and Binner Powers Dillard, the youngest of eight children. She was educated in the Dodge County School system until her high school years, and then completed her high school education at Ballard-Hudson High School in Macon, GA. Upon completion of high school, she attended Fort Valley State College (University) and graduated in 1947 with a degree in Business Education. Her professional career involved teaching Business Education in Waynesboro, GA for two years. Afterwards, she returned and worked at her alma mater.
She married Josiah Phelps in 1951, who preceded her in death in 2012.
Mrs. Ethel Dillard Phelps was called home by our Heavenly Father, during the early morning hours, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Survivors include: her daughter, Dr. Rosemary E. Phelps Swoopes (Ronnie, Sr.) of Athens, GA; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition, she leaves to mourn neighbors; godchildren; friends; and caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Mrs. Ethel Dillard Phelps to St. Peter A.M.E. Church, 502 State University Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019