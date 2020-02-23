Ethel Elizabeth Stewart
February 28, 1922 - February 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Ethel Elizabeth Stewart, 97, of Macon, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Mark Magoni officiating. The family will greet friends at 11:00AM, prior to the graveside service, at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Linus, P.O. Box 1548, Belton, MO 64012-1108 or donor's favorite charity.
Mrs. Stewart was a charter member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and she shared that gift by crocheting blankets for Project Linus. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Stewart and her daughter, Carolyn Stewart.
Mrs. Stewart is survived by her children, Betty Ann Jennings, Bill (Cheryl) Stewart, Lawrence (Cheryl) Stewart, and Catherine (Terry) Dickerson; bonus daughter, Sue Hummel; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ethel Elizabeth Stewart
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020