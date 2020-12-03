Ethel Lena MiddletonMarch 29, 1944 - November 21, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ethel Lena Middleton. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11AM at the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Pastor Toland J. Morgan Sr. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her precious memories three loving children, Valerie Middleton McFarland, Tanisha Middleton and Eric Middleton; two sisters, Oweeda Burton and Ollie Dailey; one brother, Jimmy Smith and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.