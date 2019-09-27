Ethel Mae "Tina" Battle
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ethel Mae "Tina" Battle will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Michael Johnson will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Battle, 69, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019.
Survivors includes her daughter, Tiara Groce; two grandchildren, Aasir Levi Jenkins and Zaire Eli Jenkins; two sisters, Brenda Dillard and Rosa (James) Hatten; six brothers, Arthur Dillard, Oscar (Joane) Dillard, Isaac Dillard, Clarence Dillard, Leroy Dillard, Paul Dillard and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
The family may be contacted at 1636 Hamilton Drive, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 27, 2019