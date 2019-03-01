Ethel Sutton
August 9, 1924 - February 24, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Memorial services for Mrs. Ethel Sutton will be Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church. (2883 N. County Line Rd. Unadilla, GA 31091)
Survivors include 5 children Willie Mae Thomas, Otha Lee (Annie) Sutton Sr, Willie T. Sutton, Arizona (Henry) Patterson, and Ethel Mae (Augusta) Telfair.
Services are provided by Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019