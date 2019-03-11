Ethel Virginia Williamson Toole
March 30, 1929 - March 9, 2019
Lizella, GA- Ethel Virginia Williamson Toole, 89, of Lizella, passed away on March 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service at the graveside.
Ethel was born on March 30, 1929 in Carrollton, Georgia to the late Joe Reed Williamson and Eula Mae Traylor. She worked the majority of her life as a homemaker.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Samuel F. Toole.
Survivors include her children; Wanda Gail Crook and Phillip Wayne Toole (Diane). Grandson; Clayton A. Burnette and three great grandchildren; Gabe Burnette, Sabastian Burnette and Erica Burnette. Great great grandson; Oliver A. Burnette.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ethel Virginia Williamson Toole
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019