Ethelyn RhymesJune 21, 1943 - July 22, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Ethelyn Rhymes. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Union Bibb Cemetery located at 7181 Zebulon Road Macon, GA. 31220. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Richard Rhymes; two loving children, Larry Stephens Sr. & Angela (Freddie) Vickers and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206.