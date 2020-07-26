1/1
Ethelyn Rhymes
1943 - 2020
June 21, 1943 - July 22, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Ethelyn Rhymes. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Union Bibb Cemetery located at 7181 Zebulon Road Macon, GA. 31220. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Richard Rhymes; two loving children, Larry Stephens Sr. & Angela (Freddie) Vickers and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206.


View the online memorial for Ethelyn Rhymes



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Bibb Cemetery
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
