Eugene "Talmadge" Dupree
Pinehurst, GA- Talmadge Dupree, 85, of Pinehurst, died Thursday.
Born in Pinehurst, he was the son of the late L. J. and Lida Davis Dupree. Talmadge served in the US Army, retired from Robins AFB and worked at Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home over 20 years. He was a member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church and served on the Pinehurst City Council for many years.
Survivors: son, Charles Dupree (Sheila) of Vienna; sister, Edith Peavy (Virgil) of Unadilla; grandchildren, Ash Dupree (Jordan) of Woodstock, Jessica Pickel (Chris) of St. Louis, MO, Shane Odom of Pinehurst and Andy Odom of Brookhaven; great grandchildren, Alaina Dupree, Zach Dupree and Lauren Pickel.
His wife, Marlene Dupree, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 11 am Monday, in Pinehurst UMC with burial in Pinehurst City Cemetery.
Visitation is 4 -6 pm Sunday.
Memorials to Pinehurst UMC c/o Janelle Dupree, PO Box 162, Pinehurst 31070.
Register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019