Eugene Earp "Gene" Nickles
July 12, 1953 - October 16, 2019
Macon, Ga- Eugene Earp Nickles, 66, of Macon, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His wife; Pamela Petrone Nickles. Children; Trisha Jean Nickles and Dylan Ross Nickles as well as his brother; Johnny Mack Nickles (Patricia). Gene leaves behind a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Eugene Earp "Gene" Nickles
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019