Eugene Herman Hazel
June 25, 1947 - August 11, 2019
Gray, GA- Eugene Herman Hazel, 72, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the company of his loving wife of 47 years, Ann Hazel. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the private residence of Justin and Christina Hazel: 1389 GA Hwy 49 Macon, GA 31211. Ricky Feagin will officiate.
Mr. Hazel was born in Conway, Arkansas to the late Eldon Hazel and Bernadine Jones Hazel. He was owner and operator of Eugene Hazel Trucking for 45 years. Eugene loved his family above all else, especially spending time with his grandkids. He also loved history, fishing, the occasional poker game with his friends, and traveling with his wife to casinos.
He was preceded in death by his brother Kenny Hazel, sister Gwen Crisp, and brother Mike Hazel.
Mr. Hazel is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Hazel; his children, Kimberly Meadows(Chris), Justin Hazel(Christina), Sheila Stewart(Brian); his grandchildren, Chelsea Meadows, Brannen Meadows, Emily Hazel, Adam Meadows, Carmen Stewart and Blake Stewart; his brother, Jerry Hazel(Rachel) and sister Pam Willis(Mitch).
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019