3969 Mercer University Drive
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Eugene "Gene" Ussery
May 1, 1931 - April 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Eugene "Gene" Ussery, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Blankenship and the Rev. John Mark Cooling officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon GA 31210.
Gene was born in Laurens County, Georgia to the late Leon and Navaro Ikner Ussery. He was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Ussery. Gene was a longtime member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. He retired after 42 years of service from ConAgra Incorporated. Gene was a member of the American Association of Cereal Chemists, Entomological Society of America, and the Georgia Entomological Society. He was a member for 47 years of the American Camilla Society. Gene enjoyed gardening and planting flowers and watching the Atlanta Braves. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of 64 ½ years, Susie Whitfield Ussery of Macon, children, Dr. Larry (Debbie) Ussery of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Paula (Steve) Bennett of Macon, Greg (Brandi) Ussery of Macon, grandchildren, Jonathan Ussery of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher Ussery of Tucson, AZ, Benjamin Bennett of Paris, France, Andrew (Morgan) Bennett of Lawrenceville, GA, Jessica (Jake) Marlin of Thompson Station, TN, Elizabeth (Shannon) Burgess of Thompson Station, TN, Addison Ruble of Blacksburg, VA, Bailey Ruble of Tuscaloosa, AL, great grandchildren, Triston Cannon, Dawson Burgess, Emery Burgess, Keeley Williams and Kendyl Williams and Gracie Marlin and Josie Marlin, brother, Edward Ussery of Ingleside, TX, sister, Juanita Quigley of St. Augustine, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 2, 2019
