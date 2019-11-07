Eugene Wimberly
Macon, GA- A Memorial service for Eugene Wimberly will be held 11 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. James Hall will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mr. Wimberly, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2019.
Survivors include two brothers, W. Albert Wimberly, Sr. and William E. Wimberly, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019