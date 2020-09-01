1/1
September 21, 1922 - August 30, 2020
Lizella, GA- Eugenia S. Spillers, 97, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with her nephew the Rev. Ronny Spillers officiating.
She was born to the late Joseph and Pearl Smith Souther and lived most of her life in Macon, Georgia until moving to Lizella, Georgia in 2012. Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Benton Spillers and her great great grandson, Camdyn Pardon. Mrs. Spillers was retired from Robins Air Force Base after twenty-five years as an item manager. She was a member of Thomaston Road Church of Christ. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She is survived by her three children; Linda (Roy) Worsham, Elaine (Gene) Hatcher, Jerry (Bettye) Spillers, seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and two-great great grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Eugenia S. Spillers



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
