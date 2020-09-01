Eugenia S. Spillers
September 21, 1922 - August 30, 2020
Lizella, GA- Eugenia S. Spillers, 97, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with her nephew the Rev. Ronny Spillers officiating.
She was born to the late Joseph and Pearl Smith Souther and lived most of her life in Macon, Georgia until moving to Lizella, Georgia in 2012. Eugenia was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Benton Spillers and her great great grandson, Camdyn Pardon. Mrs. Spillers was retired from Robins Air Force Base after twenty-five years as an item manager. She was a member of Thomaston Road Church of Christ. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
She is survived by her three children; Linda (Roy) Worsham, Elaine (Gene) Hatcher, Jerry (Bettye) Spillers, seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and two-great great grandchildren.
