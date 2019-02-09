Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eugenia Snipes Yawn

Helena, GA- Eugenia Snipes Yawn died Thursday, February 7, after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Lowe's Funeral Home in Helena, Georgia. Visitation will be prior to the service at 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM. Burial will be in the Rockwell Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Yawn was born in Ellaville, Georgia, on April 18, 1924, the daughter of Alvin P. Snipes and Jennie Tondee Snipes. She was a graduate of Georgia Southwestern College and Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, and received a master's degree in science at Montevallo College in Montevallo, Alabama. She taught home economics and science at Milan High School and science at Dodge and Telfair County High Schools. She was a favorite of many of her students and was chosen as Star Teacher eight times during her teaching career.

She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Milan, Georgia, and was active in church work all her life, particularly in United Methodist Women. She was president of South Georgia Conference United Methodist Women, 1984-1987. She was lay observer to the Board of Ordained Ministry and Director of Stewardship for the Americus District. She served the South Georgia Conference on the Council on Ministries, the Committee on Missions, the Committee on Finance and Administration and the Episcopal Committee. She was a delegate to the General Conference in 1988 and to an International Consultation of the United Methodist Church in Vienna in 1991. She represented South Georgia on the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry in the Division of Ordained Ministry, 1988-1992.

She was a member of the Telfair-Wheeler Retired Educators Association, serving as president, and of the Telfair Art Association and the Pioneer Historical Association, serving as secretary for both.

Mrs. Yawn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Levie T. (Pete) Yawn. She is survived by her three children, Carol Banks and husband Steeny of McRae, Roy Yawn and wife Barbara of Blaine, MN, and Ann Wilkes and husband Billy of Oak Park, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and one sister, Winifred Houston of Lumber City. The family may be reached at 127 S. Third Avenue, McRae, 229-868-6068.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to United Methodist Women. In care of Mt.Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66 Milan, Georgia 31060

Lowes Funeral Home of Helena has charge of arrangements.





300 8th Street

Helena , GA 31037

Lowe's Funeral Home
300 8th Street
Helena, GA 31037
(229) 868-5070
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close