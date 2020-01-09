Eula Jean B. Howell
12/09/1925 - 01/06/2020
RENTZ, GA- Eula Jean Baggarly Howell, 94, of David Mullis Rd., passed away Monday in Macon.
Services will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Elder Franklin Bryant will officiate.
Mrs. Howell was born in Danville, GA the daughter of the late John Clarence Baggarly and Mamie Lee Fowler Baggarly. She was preceded in death by her first husband Chester Wood, and by her brothers John "Tom" Baggarly and J.B. Baggarly. Mrs. Howell was a Homemaker and a Baptist.
Survivors include her husband Fred Howell. Son, Roy (Donna) Wood, Sr.. Grandchildren, Roy Wood Jr., and Lea Gilligan. Great Grandchildren, Emily Poole, and Samuel Gilligan. Sister, Shirley Baggarly
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 Thursday in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Eula Jean B. Howell
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020