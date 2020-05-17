Eunice Jackson DavisJune 17, 1934 - May 13, 2020Macon, GA- Eunice Jackson Davis was born June 17, 1934, and passed away peacefully in her home after an extended illness on May 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Davis. She leaves to cherish her memories 3 children - C. Audwin (Christi) Davis, Pamla (Willie) Robinson, and Neisha (Derrick) Henderson. 2 grandchildren DeSeandra and Zerrick Henderson. A host of family, friends and caregivers.Graveside services will be 11AM, Monday, May 18, 2020, Woodlawn Memorial Park located at 2005 Woodlawn Dr. Macon, Ga. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon