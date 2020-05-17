Eunice Jackson Davis
Eunice Jackson Davis
June 17, 1934 - May 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Eunice Jackson Davis was born June 17, 1934, and passed away peacefully in her home after an extended illness on May 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Davis. She leaves to cherish her memories 3 children - C. Audwin (Christi) Davis, Pamla (Willie) Robinson, and Neisha (Derrick) Henderson. 2 grandchildren DeSeandra and Zerrick Henderson. A host of family, friends and caregivers.
Graveside services will be 11AM, Monday, May 18, 2020, Woodlawn Memorial Park located at 2005 Woodlawn Dr. Macon, Ga. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon


View the online memorial for Eunice Jackson Davis


Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
