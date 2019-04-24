Eunice Mae Lucas
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Eunice Mae Lucas will be held 2 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Rev. Derek Dumas will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Lucas, 85, passed Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Survivors includes her sons, V. Lamar Lucas, Rodney (Cynthia) Lucas and Bernard (Lillian) Lucas; sister, Betty Lupoe; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 146 Princess Ann Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019