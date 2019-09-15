Eunice W. Mims
March 16, 1929 - September 13, 2019
Kathleen, Georgia- Eunice W. Mims, 90, entered into rest on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Eunice was born in Unadilla, Georgia to the late Joseph E. and Nina Suggs Williams on March 16, 1929. She was a devoted homemaker and member of Southside Baptist Church. Eunice enjoyed sewing and working in the yard. Most of all, Eunice cherished spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Allen Mims, Sr.; siblings, Bill Williams, Paul Williams, Ray Williams, Jimmy Williams, Donald Williams, Ruth Lathrup and Lila Akin.
Eunice is survived by her loving children, Virginia Ingram (Herman) of Warner Robins and James A. Mims, Jr. (Kayleen) of Kathleen; grandchildren, Marcus A. Mims, Carla Gerlach and Kim Blackwell; seven great-grandchildren; Ian, Isaac and Lila Mims; Charlie and Meyer Gerlach; Brody and Holden Blackwell; sister, Martha Kinsler of Warner Robins; and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Mims immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Mims will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019