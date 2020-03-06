Eva Annette Ballard Ragan (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Obituary
Eva Annette Ballard Ragan
October 21, 1941 - March 4, 2020
Barnesville, GA- Eva Annette Ballard Ragan, 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Eva was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Joe and Hallie Arnold Ballard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chalmos Columbus Ragan and son, Gregory Keith Ragan. She was a member of Westfield Baptist Church and was retired from McNair Realty Company as a Secretary.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Tracey) Ragan, Timmy (Samantha) Ragan, daughter, Cindy Ragan, two brothers, Raymond (Jimmie) Ballard, Larry (Patsy) Ballard and eight grandchildren, Brandon, Michael Jr., Hallie, Justin, Chelsea Annette, Shane, Bradley and Kaiden, fourteen great grandchildren.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 788-3778
