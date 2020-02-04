|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Darlene Siebenmorgan.
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:30 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Eva Darlene Siebenmorgan
December 8, 1937 - January 31, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Eva Darlene Siebenmorgan passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was 82 years old. Born in Pontiac, Michigan, Eva was the daughter of the late Charles and Clara Harris. Eva was proud to be a United States Army wife for 20 years. She owned and operated Sunflower Landscaping Inc. in Warner Robins for several years. She was an original member of the Sacred Heart Christian Service Center volunteering since 1984. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary National Organization. Eva also enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles, and traveling the country with her husband, Bob. Most of all, Eva loved spending time with her family, especially with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her son, Brian Siebenmorgan; and brother, Chuck Harris.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert "Bob" Siebenmorgan; children, Vicki Lester (Kevin) of Cartersville; Susan Combs (Eddie) of Macon; Robert Siebenmorgan, Jr. (Toni) of Bolingbroke; and John Siebenmorgan of Warner Robins; brother, Bob Harris of Brighton, Michigan; grandchildren, Teresa Wiley (Terry), James Lester, Monica Lester, Courtney Stone (Dave), Corey Morrow (Ma-Shay), Olivia Hortman (Brad), Catherine Combs, Jonathan Combs (Tori), Katy Ward (Rob), Alisa Siebenmorgan, Levi Siebenmorgan, John Christopher "JC" Siebenmorgan (Kim), Tyler Siebenmorgan, Kamille Siebenmorgan Evans; and great-grandchildren, Brennan Eva, Austin, Crew, Swain, Benji, Kenadi, Ayden, Kaysen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with visitation following from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Macon. Afterward, Mrs. Siebenmorgan will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in memory of Eva Darlene Siebenmorgan to Sacred Heart Christian Service Center, 300 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or to Jay's Hope Foundation, 1157-B Forsyth Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Eva Darlene Siebenmorgan
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 4, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|