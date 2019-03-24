Eva G. Bone
June 29, 1938 - March 22, 2019
Reynolds, GA- Graveside services for Eva G. Bone, 80, of Reynolds, will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church from 1:30 until 2:30 pm. Mrs. Bone passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Houston Medical Center.
She was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, L.D. and Ina Jo Gordon.
Survivors include her husband, Joe L. Bone of Reynolds; two sons, Vance McGough of Florida and Donnie McGough of Reynolds; two sisters, Alvina Robinson of Oglethorpe and Shirley Jackson of Roberta; three grandchildren Chance McGough (Anna) of Reynolds, Brandi Respress (Jeffery) of Kathleen and Geoffery McGough of Florida; six great-grandchildren also survive.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019