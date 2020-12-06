1/1
Eva Louise Hawthorne
1951 - 2020
Eva Louise Hawthorne
December 25, 1951 - December 2, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Eva Louise Hawthorne, 68, died December 2, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
She was born December 25, 1951 in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Smith-Ann and Walter Hawthorne, the youngest of six siblings.
She attended L. H. Williams Elementary and graduated from Miller High School of Macon, Georgia in 1970. She was retired from Medical Center of Central Georgia.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia E. Copelin; son and daughter-in-law, Calvin Hawthorne and Suyoka Hawthorne; grand-daughter, Jada Hawthorne.
Services are 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 09, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, 2700 Midway Rd, Lizella Georgia.
Hutchings Service


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
Sweet lady.
Patricia Garrett
Acquaintance
